LIVE FROM MWC25 BARCELONA: Japan operator KDDI’s 5G investment has now peaked, freeing up funds to support its non-telco businesses including AI data centres, incoming CEO Hiromichi Matsuda stated.

In a media briefing, Matsuda (pictured), who takes the helm on 1 April, explained it plans to increase the efficiency of its investment on the telecoms side, with total capex set to remain stable.

He noted its network team tends to look at ways to reduce costs, but urged them to figure out how to increase revenue from network assets.

The executive gave the example of leasing part of its network to Rakuten Mobile, which brings in significant revenue. The roaming deal with its rival expires in mid-2026, but he noted negotiations are ongoing.

“If we have sufficient network capacity we can keep leasing to them,” the incoming boss added.

Another avenue to drive revenue is sharing network APIs with third parties, which Matsuda said is the reason it joined API group Aduna as an equity partner.

While mobile coverage is available to 99 per cent of the population, Japan’s many islands and mountains means just 60 per cent of its land mass is covered.

The operator has a three-prong satellite plan: deliver backhaul to areas with no fibre, resell Starlink services to enterprises and offer subscribers direct-to-device services delivered by SpaceX’s constellation.

SpaceX is in a unique position, Matsuda said, adding “we will probably work with them exclusively right now”.

Its 5G rollout across Japan has some 39,000 sub-6GHz base stations. He acknowledged it will introduce services using the 28GHz band but the cost won’t be huge.

Matsuda explained when Rakuten Mobile launched in 2020, KDDI introduced a second, lower-cost brand called UQ, which attracted large numbers of users to migrate off its premium brand AU. At the end of 2024, 35 per cent of subscribers were on UQ plans.

To address the slide in ARPU, he said it is now discouraging AU users from shifting to UQ by offering premium add-ons, such as an unlimited plan for certain entertainment content.