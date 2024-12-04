Chinese industry associations retaliated against the latest wave of US export controls, claiming in separate statements the country’s chips are not safe or reliable and encouraging members to source domestically, Global Times reported.

The unsupported accusation comes a day after the US widened restrictions to cover additional manufacturing and software tools and added 136 Chinese companies to its entity list.

Over the last two years, the US has expanded controls from advanced chips to chipmaking equipment and software, adding companies to the banned list numerous times.

The groups include the China Semiconductor Industry Association, the Internet Society of China, the Chinese Association of Automobile Manufacturers and the China Association of Communications Enterprises, representing more than 6,000 companies.

Global Times reported the semiconductor association wrote US chips are no longer safe and reliable, and relevant Chinese industries will have to be cautious in purchasing the chips.

The association added the arbitrary nature of US control measures against China had also caused supply chain disruptions and increased operating costs for US companies, affecting the stable supply of chips.

Global Times is the Chinese Communist Party’s flagship newspaper. It argued in an option piece the vast majority of mainstream international opinion does not favour the latest measure, believing it would only enhance China’s determination and capability to build a self-sufficient semiconductor industry.

Reuters reported the US Semiconductor Industry Association stated calls in China to limit procurement of domestic chips are unhelpful, adding claims then nation’s chips are no longer safe or reliable are simply inaccurate.

Meanwhile, China’s Ministry of Commerce strengthened export controls of strategic minerals including gallium germanium and antimony, which it identified as dual-use items with military applications.

The Ministry banned exports of the materials which are crucial to technology production to US military users, but the move effectively prohibits all shipments to the country.

There is also a stricter review of the export of graphite-related items to the US.