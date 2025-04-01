Chinese equipment and handset vendor ZTE named board member Fang Rong (pictured) as chair, replacing Li Zixue who served for nearly seven years.

Fang joined ZTE in 1997 and was appointed a non-executive director in 2018.

She was a senior VP at the company from 1998 to 2009, working in sales and playing a leading role for breakthroughs in emerging markets such as India and high-end markets in Europe, the company noted in a statement.

Li was appointed in 2018, along with eight new board members, as the company overhauled its management team to comply with terms set by the US following a settlement with ZTE to lift a ban on US companies selling equipment to the vendor.

Xu Ziyang continues to serve as CEO.

Wang Xiyu, Li Ying and Xie Junshi were appointed EVPs, covering R&D, finance, and operations management and marketing, respectively.