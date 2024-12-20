The US Senate voted in favour of a bill that will provide $3 billion to telecoms companies in funding for the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) rip and replace programme, as part of the country’s efforts to remove kit made by Chinese vendors from networks.

The news comes after the US House of Representatives said they would vote on the issue last week, as part of one of many provisions in a document aimed directly at China. The government plans to fund the programme through the proceeds from an FCC auction of AWS-3 spectrum.

The bill, dubbed the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), has been passed following long-time lobbying from outgoing FCC chair Jessica Rosenworcel for more funding to aid companies in stripping out equipment deemed a security risk.

Rosenworcel stated two weeks ago that a large chunk of those operators required to replace equipment in their networks face a $3 billion shortfall and the situation was putting connectivity of rural customers who depend on these networks at risk.

Reacting to the favourable vote, Rosenworcel said full funding will not only help protect the nation’s communications infrastructure but “also ensure the rural communities who rely on these networks maintain vital connectivity”.

Industry group the US Competitive Carriers Association (CCA) has also been vocal about the need for extra funding.

President and CEO of CCA, Tim Donovan, said it was “overwhelmingly pleased that Congress passed legislation to fully fund the rip and replace programme.

“This funding has been desperately needed to meet the national security mandate created by Congress and fulfils Congress’ commitment to small and rural telecommunications carriers and the communities they serve,” he added.

The NDAA will now require the US President to pass it into law.