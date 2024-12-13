China Mobile claimed its 5G base station count of some 2.4 million accounts for one-third of the global total, with rival China Unicom close behind with 2.2 million, C114.net reported.

Speaking at the China 5G Development Conference, China Mobile VP Zhang Dong noted population coverage reached 96 per cent, with 90 per cent of administrative villages covered.

China Unicom deputy GM Hao Liqian said its 5G base station total includes 1.4 million in the 3.4GHz band, which it shares with China Telecom, and 800,000 low-band (800MHz) sites, the portal wrote.

He said it operates 5G private networks for more than 15,000 customers and has deployed 5G-Advanced in more than 100 cities.

China Mobile, the world’s largest mobile operator by subscribers, shares its 2.6GHz spectrum with China Broadnet, which launched service in 2022 and closed June with 25.2 million 5G subscribers.

The market leader deployed 351,000 5G base stations in H1, taking its total to 2.3 million at end-June.

Data from China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology showed operators deployed 3.4 million 5G base stations at end-2023.

China Telecom did not disclose base station numbers in its Q3 earnings report.