Orange Business struck a deal to acquire consulting company and Microsoft expert Expertime, in a move it claimed will accelerate its growth in digital services and support a push around public cloud, AI and data.

Orange Business explained in a statement Expertime specialises in Microsoft technology solutions and is highly recognised for its expertise across collaborative solutions.

It has a team of 165 employees, predominately based in France, which have gained the “highest certification levels on Microsoft technologies” and solutions in public cloud, AI and data, three core pillars of Orange Business.

For Orange Business, the deal supports its wider group “Lead The Future” strategic plan set out in February 2023, which placed a big emphasis on accelerating its growth in digital services in France and across Europe.

Furthermore, Orange Business said Expertime will help it strengthen its Microsoft dedicated practice which supports businesses in their transition to public cloud and boosts its ambitions around becoming “a network and digital integrator”.

Francois Fleutiaux, EVP at Orange Business France, said “digital workforce resources are scarce” in today’s market and bringing Expertime into its fold would be a major asset, enabling “us to continue helping businesses make the most of the current opportunities within cloud, AI and data to roll out their digital transformation”.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.