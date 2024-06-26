A delayed spectrum auction in India concluded, raising a total of INR113.4 billion ($1.3 billion), as the country’s three major operators spent a fraction of the sums previously splashed on 5G frequencies.

The government stated it sold 141MHz of spectrum across eight bands, including 800MHz, 900MHz, 2100MHz, 3.3GHz and 26GHz, with Bharti Airtel emerging as the top bidder.

In total, the operator spent INR68.6 billion on 97MHz of spectrum, followed by cash-strapped Vodafone Idea which bought INR35.1 billions’ worth and Reliance Jio earmarked a sum just shy of INR10 billion.

The amount raised in this auction is well short of sums operators have spent in the past on 5G airwaves, with auctions in 2021 and 2022 raising $11 billion and $19 billion respectively.

However, a lower outlay was expected with analysts forecasting limited interest due to heavy operator debt levels and high reserve prices. Operators were also only expected to secure airwaves in this auction for licences due to expire soon.

The process was subject to delays, after initially being scheduled for March.