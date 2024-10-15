Former AT&T executive Chris Sambar (pictured) has landed at self-storage company Public Storage after finishing a 22-year career as one of the operator’s top executives.

Sambar, formerly head of network for the US operator, was set to exit AT&T on 11 October. His LinkedIn profile stated he started as Public Storage’s Chief Operating Officer (COO) this month.

Founded in 1972, Public Storage bills itself as the owner and operator of several thousand self-storage facilities across the US and Europe.

Given his position as a member of AST Spacemobile’s board of directors, it was initially rumoured he would land there after leaving AT&T.

Sambar held leadership roles across various sectors for AT&T including retail and wireless distribution, consumer broadband, corporate strategy and enterprise business sales.

Sambar helped AT&T launch the FirstNet Authority network for first responders in his position as SVP. Starting in 2017, he was responsible for the design, construction and deployment of FirstNet before returning to AT&T as EVP.

AT&T previously highlighted his work in advancing the operator’s 5G network.