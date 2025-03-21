Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel’s hopes of reductions to tax burdens were deflated by reports India’s Department of Telecommunications (DoT) lacks support for a plan to waive adjusted gross revenue (AGR) levies.

Government sources stated the DoT’s proposal to ditch AGR penalties and interest was put on ice, The Economic Times reported.

Officials reportedly took issue with providing monetary aid to private companies in a matter already decided by the nation’s Supreme Court.

The DoT is considering an alternate financial relief plan for Vodafone Idea, which could involve the government increasing its 23 per cent equity stake in the operator, the newspaper wrote.

In January, local media reported the government was considering cutting the interest owed by 50 per cent, and completely eliminating the penalties and related interest in an effort to boost competition in the telecoms market.

ICICI Securities estimated at the time the relief measures could reduce Vodafone Idea’s liability by about INR520 billion ($6 billion) and Airtel’s by INR380 billion.

Both operators previously argued to the Supreme Court nearly 75 per cent of their total AGR comprised interest, penalties and interest on penalties.