INTERVIEW: Telia CEO Patrik Hofbauer (pictured) stressed the importance and relevance of the telecoms industry to aid a global geopolitical situation which is subject to constant attention and plagued with complications.

Hofbauer told Mobile World Live all eyes are on a very “complicated and complex” world at the moment, and it is important for operators to “focus on our core businesses” and how they can help and support customers.

He highlighted the role telecoms can play in cybersecurity, which is growing in importance, along with making services resilient and available around the clock.

Hofbauer noted Telia operates in markets bordering Russia, which is of course embroiled in a war with Ukraine.

“We are close to the borders, but we are also entering into NATO with Finland and Sweden. So we have totally different discussions than we had a couple of years ago. But, I’m happy because telcos, we are relevant in those discussions, so it’s really good.”

During the interview, the executive discussed a Telia push to adopt AI, highlighting an opportunity for the technology to improve its relationship with customers and, in effect ensure the process of communicating with them becomes more efficient.

A year into the role, Hofbauer also provided an update on the operator’s ongoing efforts to restructure.

