True Corp completed nearly two-thirds of a network modernisation project, significantly boosting capacity and data rates in upgraded areas less than two years after merging with rival dtac.

CTO Prathet Tankuranun explained it upgraded 10,800 towers across Thailand, 64 per cent of its target, with the project expected to be completed by 2025.

He stated 5G data rates were up 48 per cent and 4G 13 per cent, with bandwidth capacity expanded 35 per cent, adding the upgrade “significantly enhanced our network performance’.

The gains were aided by upgrading to new signal transmission equipment capable of multi-frequency distribution, focusing on the 700MHz and 2600MHz bands, he noted.

True’s 5G subscribers grew 32 per cent to 12.4 million at end-September, accounting for a quarter of its mobile user base of 49.3 million.

Blended ARPU rose 5.5 per cent THB211.

True completed a merger with Telenor-owned dtac in early 2023, creating the largest operator in the country by subscribers.

CP Group, True Corp’s parent, and Telenor each have a 30.3 per cent stake in the new company.