LIVE FROM MWL UNWRAPPED: Private 5G infrastructure installed for the Paris 2024 Olympics is set to remain in a pair of large venues to aid broadcasters moving forward, Orange executive Bertrand Rojat (pictured) revealed, as he detailed plans to replicate techniques employed at the games for the Tour de France and other large-scale events.

Discussing its deployments across Paris and beyond for the Summer Olympics held earlier this year, the CTIO, Orange Events and Paris Olympics 2024, said the operator had demonstrated there is a “new way of doing a video production thanks to 5G”.

During the event, its network coped with more than 500 hours of live video production and was used for 30,000 press agency image uploads.

Rojat said the private 5G network deployed “works and it works very well”, with the company “in the process of are keeping and maintaining this infrastructure” in the Stade de France and Bercy Arena.

Noting the permanent private 5G would be “ready to go” in the venues, he added if media “want to do video broadcasting you just turn the camera on and it works”, with the same facilities also available for mass uploads by photographers.

Alongside retaining the kit within the former Olympics venues, the executive noted the technology employed for the games had “a big potential for all events”, detailing the use of smartphones to capture footage in a marina and for the opening ceremony, where action happened over a large area.

“We have a number of events ahead of us, big events like the Tour de France where we plan to use the same technology,” he added.

Replays of all Unwrapped interviews this week will be available at: https://www.mobileworldlive.com/unwrapped/the-5g-evolution/