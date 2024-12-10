T-Mobile US CEO Mike Sievert (pictured) claimed comments made during an investor conference this week, which caused the operator’s stock to tumble by more than 6 per cent, were misinterpreted.

Speaking at the UBS Global Media and Communications Conference yesterday (9 December), Bloomberg reported the CEO warned investors “to be cautious” about the operator’s Q4 results, due in part to some of them being “back-end loaded”.

T-Mobile announced the addition of 865,000 post-paid subscribers in Q3, which marks its highest number of additions for that quarter in a decade.

The news agency reported that Sievert said it may be difficult to replicate Q3’s results, which could lead to some people being concerned about a “slowdown”.

Sievert clarified his comments on the same day.

“My comments explaining normal seasonal trends in Q4 were misinterpreted by one media outlet as a warning, so I want to make sure there is no investor confusion,” he stated.

He noted Q4 results are currently trending “at least in line with prior expectations, maybe better”.

“We continue to expect to deliver about 3 million postpaid phone net additions for the year, or more. Q3 was a fantastic growth quarter for T-Mobile and our growth momentum continues in Q4.”

Its stock was up by 1.84 per cent in late morning trading today (10 December).

The operator stated in October that it expects revised net customer additions of 5.6 million to 5.8 million, up from a previous forecast of as much as 5.7 million.