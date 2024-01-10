Bharti Airtel’s enterprise unit forged an agreement with Adani Energy Solutions to connect the power supplier’s smart meters across India to its NB-IoT and 4G networks.

In a statement, Adani Energy Solutions CEO Kandarp Patel noted the deal will enable it to seamlessly deploy more than 20 million smart meters.

He said the move will empower “millions of consumers with real-time consumption data and control, while simultaneously driving down inefficiencies in the distribution network”.

The company lined up orders for smart meters from power utilities in the states of Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra and Uttarakhand.

Airtel Business said the offering includes access to Airtel IoT Hub, supporting smart meter tracking and monitoring with advanced analytics and diagnostic capabilities.

In April, the operator signed a deal with UK-based Secure Meters to deploy smart energy meters running on a nationwide NB-IoT network.

