India-based Jio Platforms booked another quarter of strong profit growth in its fiscal Q2 (ending 30 September), backed by continued ARPU and subscriber gains.

Net profit improved 23.4 per cent year-on-year to INR65.4 billion ($777.9 million), with total revenue growing 17.7 per cent to INR371.2 billion.

The company is the holding entity of Reliance Jio, the largest mobile player in India by subscribers.

ARPU rose for a 14th consecutive quarter by 7.4 per cent to INR195.10. Since June 2021, ARPU jumped 41 per cent.

The operator added 40 million 5G users since end-March, taking its total to 148 million. Total mobile subscribers increased by 19.1 million to 478.8 million.

With more than 2.8 million JioAirFiber connections, the company claimed it is the fastest growing fixed wireless operator in the world.