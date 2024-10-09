LIVE FROM MWC LAS VEGAS 2024: While access to technology and connectivity is important, it is perhaps even more imperative that it is used in the right way, argued leading football player Asisat Oshoala who serves as the GSMA’s ambassador for its Breaking Barriers campaign.

Oshoala, who currently plays for Bay FC and has a long career in the sport at numerous clubs in Europe, is the founder of the Asisat Oshoala Foundation. The foundation works with marginalised young women in Nigeria and across Sub-Saharan Africa, aiming to provide them with the skills they need to be successful in life, including promotion of digital literacy.

Speaking in today’s keynote, Oshoala said the foundation focuses on young women in particular because she feels “they have less opportunities in society” and “easily get discouraged when it comes to sitting at top places”.

“I’m just trying to give these young girls the confidence to start early, to let them know that there’s hope for the future,” Oshoala explained.

With regards to mobile technology, Oshoala said its use in pushing her agenda goes “both ways”, and it is important that “young girls had proper knowledge about the difference between having a phone and having the internet and making good use of it”.

“There are kids that want to go on YouTube. They want to watch dance videos on Instagram and on X. They want to do this thing, which is fun and good. But I feel like they need to know that there’s more than just the social media for them.”

During her presentation Oshoala also urged governments in emerging countries to promote more affordable technology and digital literacy initiatives.