Nokia agreed a multi-year patent licensing agreement with Samsung, allowing the South Korean electronics giant to use the Finnish vendor’s video technologies in its televisions.

The companies stated terms of the agreement remain confidential, but it means Nokia will receive royalty payments from Samsung. The deal is separate from an existing 5G patent licence deal currently in place.

Nokia claims it is a leader in developing video and multimedia technologies spanning video compression, content delivery and recommendations, and aspects related to hardware.

The company said it created almost 5,000 “inventions” around video, and also plays a role in research and standardisation.

Arvin Patel, chief licensing officer of New Segments at Nokia, said the agreement is further validation of “our decades-long investments in multimedia R&D”.

Nokia states it invested €150 billion in R&D since 2000.

The aforementioned 5G patent deal between the pair was struck in 2023, refreshing an agreement which expired at the back end of 2022.