Ericsson publicised a migration of 5 million Odido customers to an AWS-hosted billing system, working with consultancy Wipro to deliver a set up the vendor stated would enable the Netherlands-based operator to deliver inventive 5G services.

The vendor stated the migration took place over two days in August, with Wipro acting as system integrator. Ericsson explained the move means Odido’s consumer and business customers are all now handled by its cloud-based billing product, providing a bump in quality for 5G services including fixed wireless access.

Ericsson explained the migration “lowers Odido’s technical debt, simplifies the customer journey and reduces operating costs”.

Odido’s CEO Soren Abildgaard compared the shift to conducting “open heart surgery, on a marathon runner, while they run”.

Ericsson explained it did not go into the project blind, having shifted 700,000 customers of Odido-hosted MVNO Ben in November 2023.

Wipro MD for Northern Europe Sarat Chand said the billing transformation left Odido in a position to access “fully automated billing capabilities”, which it can use to “launch more cutting-edge propositions and enhanced customer experience”.