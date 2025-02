With the big event fast approaching, join Justin Springham and a host of special guests as we reveal what to expect from the world’s most exciting mobile tech show.



0:00: Intro

1:00: Interview with GSMA

11:40: Top tips for a newcomer

15:00: Interview with Ericsson

23:00: Interview with Euan Blair

28:00: Interview with Decantalo

32:00: Interview with Mobile World Capital

42:00: What not to miss at MWC25