Ericsson outlined plans to open its previously invite-only stand at MWC Barcelona to wider audiences including enterprise customers and developers this year, with an open area set to showcase its network capabilities.

Speaking to Mobile World Live as part of our MWC25 Preview Week, Cecilia Atterwall, head of marketing at Ericsson, revealed the vendor’s usual exhibit in Hall 2 will include a new open area where visitors can expect demonstrations of emerging technologies including augmented reality experiences, while it will also promote 5G enterprise applications.

The stand will also highlight the role of cellular connectivity, fixed wireless access and network APIs in driving business innovation, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises. With nearly 100 cases from a set of 100 different partners, 20 per cent of Ericsson’s demo team will come from external companies.

In line with its push for industry collaboration, the company will showcase its work with major industry players, including Salesforce, BT, KDDI, Toyota, and Nvidia Omniverse.

Atterwall stated enhanced capabilities at the pavilion, which spans 6,000 square metres, is driven by a belief that the telecoms industry now requires “a shift in our industry and in how we collaborate and work together so no one can make it on their own”.

She further pointed to Ericsson’s latest partnership with multiple operators to establish Aduna, a venture focused on expanding access to network APIs, as an example underscoring the vendor’s efforts towards establishing an interconnected ecosystem.

Atterwall continued: “We’re trying to work from the perspective of the users, both enterprise customers and consumers, what are the key value points of differentiated connectivity?”

