Dell’Oro Group reported microwave transmission equipment revenue declined 8 percent year-on-year in Q2 due to a slowdown in 5G deployments.

The research company stated point-to-point microwave transmission equipment revenue booked an annual decline for a fourth consecutive quarter, without providing specific figures.

The region with the steepest decline was

Asia Pacific dropped the most due to India, where revenue decreased 40 per cent.

Only the Middle East and Latin America booked gains.

Jimmy Yu, VP at Dell’Oro Group, noted the downward trend started in Q2 2023 and is “due to delays and slow starts in upgrading to 5G as operators in many parts of the world lack incentive to rapidly install” compatible networks.

Mobile backhaul revenue fell 9 per cent across long- and short-haul sectors, the latter of which was due to limited demand for full indoor units, with revenue here down nearly 40 per cent.

The company stated Aviat Networks, Ceragon Networks, Huawei and ZTE booked revenue increases.