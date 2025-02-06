Skylo Technologies’ direct-to-device (D2D) service with Verizon is poised to go live on Samsung’s new Galaxy S25 devices, starting with SOS messaging across North America.

The Galaxy S25 phones will start shipping tomorrow (7 February), which will give Verizon subscribers free access to the Skylo Technologies’ emergency messaging and location-sharing service.

The D2D play launched on Pixel 9 devices in August 2024.

The Galaxy S25 models use the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, which includes the Snapdragon X80 5G Modem-RF system, while the Pixel 9 comes equipped with the Samsung Exynos 5400 modem.

Pete Saladino, global head of marketing for Skylo Technologies, told Mobile World Live both models of the devices search out a satellite signal when they lose terrestrial connectivity by using the company’s software connectivity layer.

Unlike competing services from Starlink and Lynk Global, Skylo Technologies is a wholesale provider that connects its nine earth stations to satellite companies such as Viasat, Ligado, Terrestar Solutions and EchoStar using its non-terrestrial network

Saladino said the SOS messaging service automatically connects Verizon subscribers with the satellite provider that has the strongest signal across the US and Canada.

Demo

During a virtual demonstration from Skylo Technologies’ headquarters in Mountain View, California, Saladino explained the service has three primary features.

The first is the ability to connect with emergency services while the second is the capability for users to share their locations when connecting to Garmin’s response coordination offering.

The third feature is being able to text back and forth with Garmin’s emergency response solution.

The Verizon subscriber sees a screen on their Galaxy S25 phone that lets them know they are on the SOS service and tells them to stand outside with a clear view of the sky.

Ensuing screens drill down on the type of emergency a user is experiencing, whether it is a personal injury or fire with subsequent screens asking for more details.

How it works

Saladino stated a user’s message travels about 37,000 kilometres up to a geostationary satellite with the initial message taking three to four seconds. The message back typically takes five to six seconds.

From the satellite, Hyoungjun Cho, solution engineer for Skylo Technologies, stated data from the message is sent over the company’s RAN and cloud infrastructure to the Google Android system and then to Garmin.

Saladino explained the intent is to have it function in the same way as other text messaging services.

“It should be very straightforward and feel natural,” Saladino said. “We worked really hard to make this like an integrated experience that is easy to use and intuitive.”

The only difference between the Samsung and the Pixel UIs is the latter has a green “pointing” icon that shows a user which direction to stand for the best satellite reception

Skylo Technologies is also working with Verizon on adding text messaging for friends and family using SMS over satellite, which Saladino said both companies “hope to bring to market soon”.

It is also developing a voice service that Saladino said the company could announce later this year or next year.

Skylo Technologies currently covers 50 million square kilometres across four continents.

“We hope to have an announcement in the coming weeks that expands upon that,” Saladino stated.