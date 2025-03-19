INTERVIEW: BT Group CEO Allison Kirkby (pictured) provided a bullish outlook on the operator’s opportunities as a digitally-enabled telco, though highlighted there was still plenty of work to do to in ongoing attempts to transform the company.

In an interview with Mobile World Live, the executive, who took over at the operator in early 2024, said BT had a “fabulous opportunity” to be at the heart of authorities’ attempts to spur the UK economy using digital technologies and AI.

However, despite progress in its new network rollouts, she noted the company had “a lot of modernisation to do” given its “180 years of legacy that needs to be radically modernised so we can be even better for our customers”.

The company’s plan under Kirkby includes a sharp focus on the UK market and “building the safest, most secure networks,” she added, noting the aim to enable “individuals, households and enterprises” to “thrive off of the back of these new digital networks”.

“Then it’s about accelerating BT towards a brighter future and being a much more modern digitally enabled telco,” the executive added.

Pointing to an ongoing upgrade of its fixed network, she asserted the company is “the fastest, most efficient fibre builder in Europe at the moment”.

Building on that, she noted it aimed to accelerate customer migration and use its modern networks to “cross-sell and offer up a broader range of digital and cloud-based services that perhaps we’ve not been doing a good enough job over in the past”.

