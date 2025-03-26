SoftBank Corp entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Swedish vendor Ericsson to establish a strategic partnership around the development of AI, cloud RAN, XR and 6G, which will run through to 2030.

In a statement, the duo explained they would focus on evaluating, promoting and co-creating “NextWave Tech”, which covers the four areas. As part of the partnership, SoftBank and Ericsson pledged to explore new use cases and “drive technological advancements” that will shape the future of cellular networks and its architectures.

More specifically, the companies said that as the industry explores NextWave Tech, they will actively invest in bringing the technologies to life, helping the ecosystem to seize new opportunities.

Breaking out each area, on cloud RAN, Ericsson and SoftBank will evaluate commercial readiness for deployment, as well as integrating AI.

With XR, they pledged to establish “efficient and effective” network design strategies for emerging use cases, Thirdly, they plan to explore new ways of using radio waves by integrating sensing and communications. Last not but least, the duo will promote effective use of centimetre wave technologies “to position Japan as a leader in 6G”.

Partners

The companies most recently struck a deal to explore the potential of shared hardware infrastructure for AI and RAN applications. They are both also part of the AI RAN Alliance, which continues to gain momentum.

Commenting on the MoU, Jawad Manssour, president and representative director of Ericsson Japan, said the “new collaboration marks a significant step forward in realising the full potential of AI-powered connectivity technologies”.

Hideyuki Tsukuda, EVP and CTO at SoftBank, added the joint effort in 6G and AI will not only enhance its network, but also pave the path forward for technology breakthroughs.