LIVE FROM MWC LAS VEGAS 2024: Wilson Electronics rebranded the company as Wilson Connectivity and announced a private 5G service blended with its Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS).

The hybrid DAS system, dubbed Private 5G by Wilson Connectivity, enables customers to support both public and private networks on a unified platform.

The company stated it lowers the cost of integrating and managing multiple networks while allowing businesses to offer private networks in outdoor and indoor applications.

It enables enterprise customers to create a private network that they control and allows them to overlay a public network on top of that.

Bruce Lancaster, CEO of Wilson Connectivity, stated customers can support public and private networks with its DAS technology that can distribute RF sources from 150MHz to 5GHz.

Lancaster told Mobile World Live it supports speeds over 1Gb/s based on the amount of spectrum and whether it’s licensed or unlicensed.

He noted Private 5G by Wilson Connectivity is a 3GPP-based service that is equipped with security and mobility capabilities developed over decades.

“Unlike Wi-Fi, it is a SIM-based security versus password,” he said. “It addresses indoor and outdoor efficiently versus Wi-Fi which is purely indoor.”

Lancaster noted Private 5G by Wilson Connectivity is currently in beta testing.