Leading mobile operators in France revealed plans to release a pair of network APIs centred on helping enterprises battle fraud and identity theft, the latest move by major industry players under the GSMA Open Gateway initiative.

Bouygues Telecom, Iliad Group’s Free, Orange and SFR plan to launch KYC Match and SIM Swap to enterprise developers in the French market during H1 2025.

The APIs have been developed using Camara standards, with specifications aligned across all the operators to ease business adoption.

KYC Match provides the ability to cross-check customer submitted information with records from mobile operators and is expected to be used as part of wider identity checking procedures. Information able to be verified using the API includes mobile phone numbers, name, address and date of birth.

The operators highlighted no personal identifiable information is shared in the process, ensuring data privacy.

SIM Swap is designed to help mitigate attacks where criminals have taken control of an individual’s SIM using stolen personal data and social engineering techniques.

It is able to check if a given phone number has recently had a SIM change.

A third API called Number Verification is already offered by some of the operators in France, but is intended to eventually be rolled out across the quartet. It has been developed as an evolution for businesses using mobile numbers and SMS one-time passwords in verification processes.

The announcement is the latest under the GSMA Open Gateway Initiative, which launched at MWC Barcelona in 2023 and has the ambition of offering universal access to operator network APIs for developers.

It has since gathered support from big name operators across the globe with APIs made available linked to the scheme in a number of markets.