US cable operators Comcast and Charter Communications launched direct-to-device (D2D) services on Samsung Galaxy S25 and Google Pixel 9 devices to provide SOS messaging to mobile customers when they are out of mobile or Wi-Fi coverage.

The services are available on Comcast’s Xfinity Mobile and Charter Communications’ Spectrum Mobile offerings. The companies stated they are offering their respective D2D services through a collaboration with wholesale satellite provider Skylo Technologies.

Comcast and Charter Communications plan to add SMS in the coming weeks.

A Charter Communications representative told Mobile World Live (MWL) the SOS service is available at no additional cost to its customers.

The services are available to customers of Comcast and Charter Communications’ respective business services divisions. The operators stated they are also tapping emergency services offered by Apple and Google.

Comcast and Charter Communications each run MVNO services on Verizon infrastructure.

Verizon began expanding its D2D service to include messaging earlier this week.