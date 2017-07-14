English
HomeMoneyNews

China third-party m-payments value doubled in Q1

14 JUL 2017

The transaction value of China’s third-party mobile payments more than doubled in the opening quarter of 2017 from a year ago, as more consumers used their smartphones to manage their finances and send cash gifts, or red envelopes, during the Chinese New Year festival.

According to Beijing-based iResearch, the gross merchandise value (GMV) of third-party mobile payments jumped 113 per cent year-on-year to CNY22.7 trillion ($3.34 trillion) in Q1 (see chart below, click to enlarge).
Personal applications accounted for 71 per cent of total third-party mobile payment GMV during the quarter, while mobile finance made up 17.5 per cent and mobile consumption accounted for 9.1 per cent.

Alipay maintained its position as the leader with a 54 per cent share, followed by Tenpay with a 40 per cent share.

A handful of smaller payment platforms, including JDPay, shared the remaining 6 per cent share.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Han Feng expands Alipay options in US

Alipay set for Spain

Korea turns to biometrics to secure mobile finance
