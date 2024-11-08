The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) fined operator Optus AUD12 million ($8 million) for breaching emergency call rules during a massive network outage in November 2023.

The regulator noted the Singtel-owned operator did not provide emergency call service for 2,145 people and then failed to make 369 welfare checks on people who had attempted to make a call during the outage.

ACMA chair Nerida O’Loughlin highlighted the availability of the emergency call facility was “the most fundamental service telcos must provide to the public”, adding “our findings indicate that Optus failed in the management of its network in a number of areas and that the outage should have been preventable”.

The fine, which has been paid by the company, is the latest fall-out from the incident which led to a government-commissioned review and saw the departure of the company’s CEO in the immediate aftermath.

ACMA noted following the review a “comprehensive set of regulatory and other actions to improve the performance of the entire telecommunications sector when dealing with network outages” was agreed by the government.