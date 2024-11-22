The Hong Kong government concluded a spectrum auction after seven days, generating HKD2.2 billion ($282.6 million) from 110MHz of spectrum across two 4G and 5G bands to four operators.

The frequency blocks have a 15-year licence period.

China Mobile Hong Kong picked up 50MHz in the 2.3GHz band for just under HKD1.1 billion, accounting for nearly half the total raised.

HKT won 20MHz in the 2.3GHz band for HKD400 million, and Hutchison Telecom committed HKD223.5 million on 10MHz in the 850MHz band and HKD142.5 million on the same amount in the 2.3GHz band.

SmarTone acquired 10MHz of 850MHz for HKD151.5 million.

The Office of the Communications Authority (OFCA) said the winning bidders are required to submit a letter of credit by 13 January 2025 for the full amount to guarantee payment of the spectrum utilisation fees. They are also required to submit performance bonds, where applicable, to ensure compliance with the network and service rollout requirement before the frequency assignments take effect.

Next week, OFCA will hold an auction for 400MHz of 6GHz to 7GHz spectrum.