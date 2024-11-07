Satellite-to-phone service provider Lynk Global announced former Intelsat executive Ramu Potarazu replaced Dan Dooley as CEO after the latter was appointed to the position in September.

Dooley took over as CEO two months ago from Charles Miller, the company’s co-founder who became chairman of its board of directors. Lynk Global didn’t say at the time that Dooley would serve as interim CEO.

The direct-to-smartphone satellite player stated it conducted a CEO search with merger partner Slam, which is a special purpose acquisition company.

Potarazu held various executive positions at Intelsat from 1991 to 2006, including president and COO.

Dooley resumes his former Chief Commercial Officer position at Lynk Global.

The company also announced it hired Steven Fay as CFO, with both Fay and Potarazu appointed to its board of directors.

Fay served as deputy CFO at OneWeb over the past ten years and had a career stop at Google.

Lynk Global stated the appointments coincide with new capital investments from shareholders but it didn’t provide any details.

It stated the new leadership team was part of its plan to be publicly listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange, which it previously noted has a target date of 25 December.

Lynk Global has commenced limited commercial deployments across seven countries. It cites service agreements with more than 40 mobile operators globally, including Telstra, Spark New Zealand, 2degrees, Rogers Communications and Turkcell.