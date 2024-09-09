Satellite-to-phone service provider Lynk Global announced CCO Dan Dooley replaced Charles Miller as CEO, with the latter named chair.

As the new CEO, Dooley takes over all day-to-day operations at Lynk Global alongside leading the company’s strategy development and commercial activity.

He joined Lynk Global in 2021 after 33 years in the communications industry including a stint as president of Sprint’s international and wholesale divisions.

Miller is one of the co-founders of the company and will provide strategic guidance in his new role.

“Dan is the right person to take Lynk into the next phase,” Miller stated. “I am thrilled to support Lynk and Dan in a transition to scale the company to new heights.”

Lynk Global also hired former two-star Air Force general John Olsen as president of strategic development.

Prior to joining the satellite company, Miller served as mobilisation assistant to the chief of space operations in the US Space Force.

Lynk Global has commenced limited commercial deployments across seven countries. It has service agreements with more than 40 mobile operators globally, including Telstra, Spark New Zealand, 2degrees, Rogers Communications and Turkcell.

It announced a merger with special purpose acquisition company Slam late in 2023, which included a plan for it to be publicly listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange in the second half of this year, though the companies announced last month the deadline for the merger had been pushed back from 31 August to 25 December.