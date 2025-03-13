Former Federal Communications Commission (FCC) chair Ajit Pai (pictured) was named president and CEO of wireless industry association CTIA, effective 1 April.

Pai replaces Meredith Attwell Baker, who announced her retirement in December 2024 after serving as chief since 2014.

“Together, we will work to ensure that our nation’s spectrum and infrastructure policies promote US global wireless leadership and keep consumers on the leading edge of innovation,” Pai stated.

US President Donald Trump appointed Pai as chair of the FCC in 2017 during his first term. He was a vocal opponent of net neutrality rules during his tenure as chair.

He previously served as a commissioner at the FCC after being appointed by President Barack Obama in 2012.

Earlier in his career, he served in positions at the US Department of Justice and in the Senate.

Laurent Therivel, CEO of UScellular and CTIA chair of the board, stated Pai “played a pivotal role in leading our nation’s effort to promote broadband deployment and expand commercial access to spectrum”.