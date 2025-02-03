Verizon teamed with public benefit company ForgiveCo to eliminate $10 million in consumer debt related to a hurricane in 2024 for 6,500 residents in the US state of North Carolina.

Residents are being informed Verizon cleared their medical, financial and other “debts of necessity”.

The debt relief is implemented by ForgiveCo, which purchases consumer debt in the affected areas with no applications required. It notifies recipients through letters, emails, and text messages.

Verizon made a $400,000 donation to United Way of North Carolina immediately following the storm.

Hurricane Helene swept through the western North Carolina in September 2024. News outlet NPR reported the flooding and destruction caused $53 billion in damages and recovery needs.