Samsung Electronics revealed plans to increase its stake in Rainbow Robotics to become the company’s largest shareholder and use its technology in manufacturing and logistics.

South Korea-based Rainbow Robotics produces collaborative robots for use across a range of industries.

In 2023 Samsung bought a 14.7 per cent stake in the player, but in a statement earlier this week (31 December 2024) it unveiled a plan to increase this to 35 per cent and incorporate the robotics company as a subsidiary.

The electronics giant highlighted its relationship with Rainbow Robotics will help develop advanced technology and assess market demand in the field.

It added the combination of Samsung’s AI and software with the specialist’s technology could “accelerate the development of intelligent advanced humanoids”.

Samsung also intends to use the company’s collaborative robots, dual-arm mobile manipulator and autonomous mobile robots for manufacturing and logistics automation, as well as aiding its new subsidiary launch in global markets.

New division

Alongside additional backing of Rainbow Robotics, Samsung announced the establishment of a Future Robotics Office focused on driving developments in the area and improving the company’s position in the ecosystem.

The new unit aims to “secure competitiveness in new technologies for future robots that will advance current paradigms and transform them into a key growth engine,” the company noted.

The Samsung division will be led by Jun-Ho Oh, a founder of Rainbow Robotics and honorary professor at Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology.