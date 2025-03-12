Accenture offered insight into digital transformation strategies as it publicised details of a complete overhaul of airline Air France-KLM’s relevant applications undertaken to boost various operational functions.

The consultancy explained the companies defined a common operating model which let Accenture jointly lead the shift of Air France-KLM’s digital applications to the cloud.

Accenture indicated what it terms an “industrialised approach” to digital transformation boosts the speed and efficiency of projects. In the case of Air France-KLM, it contributed to a swift deployment of 350 applications in the new cloud set-up, “fulfilling an ambitious delivery roadmap and allowing for a faster time-to-market” of the services.

Another element in the industrialised approach is a cloud factory, which Accenture states “uses predefined processes and reusable templates, enabling the simultaneous migration” of existing Air France-KLM services.

The airline is already benefiting from increased resilience due to having access to cloud infrastructure allowing it to “access information in real time” and make “data-driven” decisions, Accenture stated.

Accenture and Air France-KLM have a multi-year arrangement intended to bolster all aspects of the airline’s operations including passenger and cargo services, and aircraft maintenance.

The consultancy explained the project involves Air France-KLM shifting away from three proprietary data centres and employing AI technologies to bolster resilience.

Sabine Bechelani, MD for Travel and client account lead with Accenture, said the work highlights its capabilities in establishing “the digital core needed to successfully compete” in a tough air travel sector.