Rockwell Automation cited improved emulation and dynamic testing of machines for manufacturing environments from an upcoming integration of Nvidia Omniverse APIs into its 3D digital twins software, a move currently slated for early 2025.

The industrial automation player highlighted the use of Nvidia APIs with its product would help bolster factory operations using AI and physics-based simulation technology.

Its upgraded platform is said to be able to allow multiple dynamic digital twins to be combined and visualised through a single web application.

“This vendor-agnostic, scalable approach addresses the growing need for factory-scale digital twins created by engineers collaborating across various teams,” Rockwell claimed.

Digital twins of facilities are frequently cited by experts as extremely beneficial in planning for new technologies in industrial and other settings.

Nvidia VP omniverse and situation technology Rev Lebaredian described AI-enabled digital twins as “driving the next wave of digital manufacturing and automation”.

Rockwell chairman and CEO Blake Moret added the integration of its Emulate3D with Nvidia Omniverse “marks a significant leap forward in bringing autonomous operations to life”.

“By combining our deep industrial expertise with Nvidia’s cutting-edge technology, we’re helping our customers achieve new levels of efficiency, innovation, and collaboration in their manufacturing processes,” Moret claimed.

Rockwell positioned the solution as particularly valuable for industries with complex, hybrid applications such as consumer packaged goods, food and beverage, life sciences, semiconductor manufacturing, automotive and material handling.