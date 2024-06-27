Hitachi Digital and Singtel plan to target the enterprise market with products integrating the former’s industrial AI applications with the latter’s 5G, edge and multi-cloud orchestration platform Paragon.

As part of the collaboration Singtel’s Paragon platform will be installed at Hitachi Americas’ Santa Clara R&D Labs, with a pilot of Industry 4.0 use cases using solutions from both providers then taking place in an undisclosed factory in the US.

The pilot aims to validate the interoperability of Hitachi AI applications on uses including quality assurance, workplace safety, immersive training and pre-emptive maintenance with Paragon infrastructure.

In a statement they noted the trial would facilitate integration of the pair’s offerings to “transcend the limitations of complex, low-latency connectivity” and productivity issues.

The two plan to eventually go to market with services featuring each other’s products.

Hitachi Digital chief growth officer Frank Antonysamy backed the partnership to build on its existing work and “increase the capabilities of next gen technologies in enterprise environments, enabling a new level of productivity for customers”.

Singtel Digital InfraCo CEO Bill Chang added the integration of Hitachi products will “enhance our suite of solutions for manufacturing enterprises and enable them to seamlessly transform their operations powered by AI”.