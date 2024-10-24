Nvidia struck a partnership with Reliance Industries to ramp AI infrastructure in India at the latter’s new data centre in the state of Gujarat, as the heavyweights made a push for the country to become a major hub for the technology.

Announced during Nvidia’s AI Summit being held in Mumbai, CEO Jensen Huang (pictured, left) revealed the tie-up during a keynote conversation with Reliance boss Mukesh Ambani (pictured, right).

The pair explained the new 1GW data centre being built by Reliance will use Nvidia’s latest Blackwell chips, making it among the first to deploy the new processor.

Their move builds on a pact around AI struck by the companies in 2023, as Reliance Jio builds tools and apps powered by the technology through its JioBrain platform.

During the conversation, Huang said AI represented a “excellent opportunity for India”, pointing to its strong foundations in computer science and IT.

Huang also highlighted rapid development of India’s computing infrastructure, stating the country will have 20-times more compute capacity by the end of 2024 than it did just a little over a year ago.

Ambani, who has this month been at odds with another technology tycoon in Elon Musk over satellite spectrum, thanked Huang for ushering in the new intelligence revolution, which he hopes can drive prosperity to India’s 1.5 billion citizens.

He added he is now “counting on Nvidia to deliver good quality AI infrastructure in the way Jio did in telecoms”.

During the conference, Nvidia also announced AI partnerships with Indian conglomerates Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys.