Research by IDC found service providers believe investment in data modernisation is key to realising the full potential of generative AI, but only 19 per cent had fully implemented the necessary processes to support it.

In a survey for Amdocs, IDC found service providers believe 50 per cent of their internal data is accessible by their AI models and analytics systems and the technology has the potential to provide insights into the mass amounts of information generated across networks.

More than 75 per cent believe investment in data modernisation is critical to realising generative AI’s full potential.

Mary Johnston Turner, VP for digital infrastructure strategies, stated effective AI solutions are built on trustworthy data, but organisations “struggle to fully access the value of existing data resources and to ensure consistent data quality”.

She noted the emergence of agentic AI technologies to orchestrate workflows and autonomous decision-making across multiple models would require most organisations to invest in data modernisation to deliver reliable results.

The survey included 151 communications service provider executives across North America, EMEA and Asia.