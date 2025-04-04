Taiwan electronics contract manufacturer Wistron set up a unit in the US and outlined plans to invest $50 million in a factory, as it takes steps to avoid the impact of a hike in import tariffs, Marketscreener reported.

Winston Infocomm will invest in land and facilities, it wrote.

US-based chip and AI analyst Ray Wang noted on X at least six OEMs from Taiwan are reassessing their strategy and considering expanding their global presence, partly to mitigate the impact of tariffs.

The US unveiled 32 per cent reciprocal tariffs on Taiwan on 2 April. While chips are currently exempt, Wang stated reports indicate the US administration is working on “sectoral tariffs” on semiconductors.

Wistron’s wholly-owned subsidiary SMS InfoComm revealed in December 2025 plans to invest up to $25 million to upgrade its facility in Texas to produce AI servers.

The smaller rival to Foxconn is a major supplier of servers to Nvidia and components and assembly services to Apple.

In early February Wistron signed an agreement to invest INR15 billion ($176.3 million) to build a laptop production facility in the Indian state of Karnataka.

It was the manufacturing arm of Acer before being spun off in 2000.