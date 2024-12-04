Deutsche Telekom lauded the benefits of a system currently in place at Frankfurt Airport which uses AI-enabled video and image analysis to optimise loading of air freight.

Technology from the operator’s IoT and digital enterprise divisions is being used in a service it developed alongside FIEGE Air Cargo Logistics. It is said to be able to maximise capacity utilisation in the hold of an aircraft and is being used for Lufthansa Cargo loads at the airport.

In an overview of the deployment, Deutsche Telekom explained digital assistant Build Up Eye conducts a 3D measurement and contour check of pallets. Employees are then able to place a virtual template over the image from their digital workstation to simulate the specified contour.

As this analysis is conducted during the loading process, staff at the airport are able to intervene to correct and optimise the load if necessary.

T-Digital MD Maximilian Ahrens highlighted the system offered efficiency advantages, as “unused pallet space for optimum utilisation is calculated by the AI directly during loading”, alongside providing information for remote maintenance.

Traditionally, specialist staff on-site would have to carry out manual precision work using a “sense of proportion and haptic contour curves” to check “the loading individually for the respective cargo compartments of the different aircraft types”, it noted.

FIEGE Air Cargo Logistics MD Benjamin Looser explained if “the intended contour is not adhered to during loading, the aircraft takes off with no or only a reduced load. This can quickly result in a significant loss of revenue for our customers”.