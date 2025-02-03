T-Systems formed a JV to operate an automated toll road system for freight traffic in northern France, employing satellite technology to provide a system compatible with broader European standards.

The IT services arm of Deutsche Telekom holds 85 per cent of Strasbourg-based R-Pass Operateur through its T-Systems Road User Services division. The remainder is held by Grenobloise d’Electronique et d’Automatismes (GEA), a France-based toll collection systems company which operates most turnpike lanes in the nation.

The JV holds an eight-and-a-half-year initial contract, with a potential to extend by up to three years.

T-Systems explained the North-South toll in the Alsace region of France applies to vehicles weighing three-and-a-half tonnes and over, with satellites used to establish their position and relay the information to toll bridges located along the route.

The company is also responsible for invoicing, customer service and contract management.

GEA operates the toll bridges and mobile control points.

T-Systems board member Christoph Ahrendt said the contract involves the company’s Tolling Platform, a set-up enabling fast deployment of road charging in Europe and beyond.

The platform uses reference maps covering individual structures or whole regions, with APIs employed to ease integration with other systems.

T-Systems noted there are also modules available which can be used in third-party set-ups.

The deployment in Alsace is compatible with the standardised European Electronic Toll Service, though hauliers without the system’s on-board units can purchase a ticket online.