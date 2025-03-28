China set targets for the digital transformation of its light industries over the next five years, moving to maintain momentum which resulted in the sector exceeding national averages in 2024.

The nation detailed a range of measures to boost the proportion of digital research and design tools used by Chinese light industrial players from 84.9 per cent in 2024 to 90 per cent by 2027.

China ultimately intends for digital technologies to be used extensively by light industrial players by 2030. In a statement, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology explained the nation is seeking to create enterprises which are “more high-end, intelligent and greener”.

The Ministry explained the proportion of digital research and design tools used by light industrial players in 2024 was slightly above the national average.

China appears keen to maintain this leading-edge use of technology among light industrial companies and detailed 15 measures intended to deliver “new-generation IT”, innovative “business models and applications”, promote “high quality industrial development” and generally strengthen the sector’s foundations.

Global discussion

Details of the light industry plan were released as China’s leaders press for continued openness in global manufacturing and trade at a time when US President Donald Trump is rattling cages by imposing sweeping tariffs on imports from many nations.

Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with international business leaders today (28 March), a few days after Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao met with the CEOs of Apple and Qualcomm to discuss ongoing cooperation.