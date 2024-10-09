Advertising technology start-up Utiq moved to bring its policy of responsible digital marketing to the consumer broadband sector, adding home internet connections to a mobile service commenced in mid-2023.

The company made home Wi-Fi and fixed line internet connections a deterministic Network Signal within its Authentic Consent Service, with France its first market. Utiq stated the move will broaden the reach, frequency and impression delivery of its service when deployed alongside its current mobile set up.

Utiq CEO Marc Bresseel (pictured) explained the consent service helps “brands and publishers to accurately and deterministically address” people who agree to receive digital marketing directly.

He said the addition of Wi-Fi and fixed line options “builds exponential value” into a commitment to protect users’ acquiescence and privacy.

“Although mobile data usage in any market is significant, extending coverage of our Authentic Consent Service to include home internet connections reflects natural audience behaviour, increasing service reach, frequency and impression delivery.”

Utiq states it developed a telecoms-focused first party identifier, employing its consent service to enable brands and publishers to deliver advertising-funded experiences without compromising strict privacy standards.

The company is backed by leading operators Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefonica and Vodafone Group.