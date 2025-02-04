Dassault Systemes and Volkswagen Group inked a long-term partnership to optimise the latter’s development of advanced vehicle technology, including the use of virtual twins to streamline production.

In a statement, Dassault Systemes explained the automotive giant would adopt its cloud-based 3Dexperience platform to aid with manufacturing and engineering.

Engineers, designers and other professionals involved in production of vehicles across the Volkswagen, Audi and Porsche brands are expected to use virtual twins to “simulate, test and refine every aspect of vehicle development in a collaborative virtual environment before physical production begins”, the software company stated.

Volkswagen board member overseeing IT, Hauke Stars, described the move as an “important milestone”, adding “with consistent data streams and AI solutions built on them, we are creating a true technological leap for our teams in development and factory planning”.

“At the same time, we are sustainably reducing IT costs and accelerating processes by streamlining our system complexity and utilising virtual twins.”

The deal is Dassault Systemes’ latest deployment of its 3Dexperience platform with a major car manufacturer, having inked deals with Volvo Group and BMW Group in the past 12 months.