Component manufacturer Jeh Aerospace signed a deal with Blackstraw AI to integrate the latter’s platforms into its operations, a move designed to improve workflows and up supply chain transparency.

Jeh Aerospace, which describes itself as a digital-first manufacturer, will use Blackstraw AI’s enterprise platforms to optimise its production workflows, improve quality control and streamline supply chain management.

The addition of “AI-driven insights and cognitive automation” from the platforms is expected by the pair to improve automation to cut production time, detect anomalies of components using quality control systems, and boost visibility of supply chain operations.

Jeh Aerospace co-founder Vishal Sanghavi said it was “seeking to challenge conventional aerospace manufacturing by adopting a digital-first approach”, adding: “This partnership will help us examine and enhance our operations in new ways to unlock the power of AI in aerospace manufacturing.”

US-headquartered Jeh Aerospace provides precision manufacturing of components for the aerospace and defence sectors using its facilities in India. Blackstraw AI provides platforms for enterprises across a range of industrial segments.