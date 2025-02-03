US-based provider of private 5G and neutral host networks MosoLabs revealed a branding overhaul to better-reflect its infrastructure focus, a move backed up by the launch of two fresh products for the next-generation mobile technology.

Now dubbed Moso Networks, the company stated its focus on delivering private 5G technology would now be more apparent. It noted an intention to highlight growth, resilience and sustainability, traits it argued are well-matched to the fast-paced wireless infrastructure sector.

The first devices featuring the Moso Networks name are the Canopy 5G Indoor Radio and the Connect 5G with RedCap.

It bills the radio as the first standalone 5G small cell for private networks which meets 3GPP Release-16 specifications.

The radio runs on a Qualcomm FSM200 5G RAN platform and is also compatible with the 3GPP’s Release-17 specification for reduced capability (RedCap).

Moso Networks stated the unit will open fresh enterprise use cases, along with broadening the industrial IoT sector and offering potential smart city applications.

It added the radio forms a “key component” of a plug-and-play private 5G network platform, offering a “true Wi-Fi like cellular wireless architecture that eliminates the need for an on-premise server” to handle core functions.

The Moso Connect 5G with RedCap is an adapter for private networks which enables a wireless connection for “any ethernet or serial capable device”, a set-up which offers lower costs than deploying cables.