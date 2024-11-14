Swisscom and Ericsson combined to launch a 5G private network product aimed at industries in the operator’s home market, promoting it as providing the means for a wide range of indoor and outdoor enterprise applications.

The standalone Mobile Private Network (MPN) is designed for easy integration with business processes, devices and applications, which Ericsson claims provides efficiency in productivity, costs and energy consumption.

MPN uses Ericsson’s private 5G core technology installed on a company’s premises, which is then combined with an in-house system to provide a private network able to be operated independently of a specific network provider.

The vendor noted with the architecture sensitive data was protected on premises.

Swisscom head of connected business solutions Fredy Portmann said with Ericsson it was “jointly advancing the topic of mobile private networks with and for companies in Switzerland”.

Ericsson Switzerland key account manager Kenneth Ong added the duo were “focused on providing commercially viable solutions that are designed for today’s dynamic environments and developed to meet the demands of complex and industrial operating environments”.

Private networks have been tipped as a growth area for the telecoms industry, with analyst house SNS Telecom & IT predicting global revenue from related infrastructure would hit $6 billion by 2027, in a report published last week.