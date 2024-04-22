A controversial chipset powering Huawei’s Mate 60 Pro drew criticism from US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, who told CBS News’ 60 Minutes the device’s processor is years behind what is available in the US.

The company’s use of 7nm silicon, produced by state-owned Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) shows US sanctions on Huawei and other Chinese companies are working as the processor is not the most advanced, she stated.

Raimondo explained the US wants to trade with China on the vast majority of goods and services but not on technologies which affect national security.

She suggested China “wakes up every day figuring out how to get around our regulations” forcing the US government to be more “relentless and aggressive”.

Huawei rebranded its P-series range last week, with reports it is readying a new flagship named Pura 70.

Various reports suggested the device would be powered by a China-made chipset similar to the one running in the Mate 60 Pro, which was hailed as a breakthrough when launched in August 2023, raising concerns in the US about the origins of the device’s processor.

Last month, US Undersecretary of Commerce for Industry and Security Alan Estevez suggested SMIC “potentially” violated US controls in manufacturing chips for the Shenzhen-based company, with the Department of Commerce conducting an investigation.